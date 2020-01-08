Rockford’s Bing’s Drive-In restaurant gets new name, owners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s iconic Bing’s Drive-In is set to become Salamone’s South Pizzeria and Bing’s Burgers after an ownership change.

The owners of Salamone’s Italian Restaurant in Cherry Valley stepped in to purchase the business after the Gasparini family announced on January 3rd they would be stepping down.

Benny and Rosalie Salamone, the new owners, plan on expanding the restaurant so it can be open all year ’round. According to a Facebook post, they anticipate the renovations to take place in 2020, and expect to re-open in 2021.

Bing’s Drive-In, at 3613 S. Main Street, is a classic drive-in diner which opened in Rockford in 1952.

Customers at Bing’s can pull up to an old-fashioned menu board, order their meal via a speaker, and have it brought out on a tray that clips to a car door.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

