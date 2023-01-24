ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the mood for some figure skating?

The BMO Harris Bank Center is hosting the “U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships” starting Tuesday. The Rockford community is welcome to go and see the talented skaters of all ages and skill levels compete.

The winner will gain a spot at the “2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.”

Rockford and the stateline will see a significant boost thanks to the championship.

“It’s not only the BMO Center, it’s Rockford in general,” said Doug Johnson, assistant general manager of ASM Global. “You know, we have over 80 hotels taking part in, with over 190 teams in town, so it’s a big deal and it’s estimated economic impact is over $2 million.”

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster, or at the BMO Center box office. The sectional championships lasts until Sunday.