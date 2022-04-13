ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local youth organization gets got a big donation to support hundreds of local students.

UW Health of Northern Illinois presented a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford. The money will address educational and childcare needs, along with behavior health.

The club’s president and CEO said that this will empower youth to lead a healthy life.

“We know what’s happened the last two years, and it’s great to see the kids coming back to the clubs,” said Chip Stoner. “This is the perfect timing for this support, because we get more and more kids coming back, a sense of normalcy, each and every day at the clubs.”

The Boys and Girls Club serves about 700 students each year across five locations and three school sites.