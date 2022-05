ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boys and Girls Club of Rockford has received a massive award.

The Boys and Girls Club of America presented the Rockford branch with the “Movement for the Moment” award. It was given to Chip Stoner, the CEO of Rockford’s Boys and Girls Club, by Mayor Tom McNamara in Chicago during an event on Wednesday. The organization was recognized for their new partnership with Rosecrance.

The event had almost 2,000 people in attendance.