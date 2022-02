ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carlyle Brewing Co. in downtown Rockford announced Tuesday it would reopen, after closing in May 2021.

The Rockford microbrewery and European-style ale house, at 215 E. State Street, notable for its hand crafted beer menu, announced business had taken a downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing it to close its doors for good.

However, the brewery announced on Facebook it would be reopening tomorrow, February 2nd, at 4 p.m.