Rockford’s Chocoholic Frolic adapts to COVID-19 pandemic with drive-thru fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop one of Rockford’s tastiest fundraiser from helping a local organization.

The Chocoholic Frolic is hosting a drive-thru style event Thursday at Aldeen Golf Club, 1902 Reid Farm Rd.

Chocolate Crave cases, filled with 20 unique and local options, along with a $10 gift card to local small businesses, to donors.

Proceeds will benefit The Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties, which helps provide training and other programs for people with developmental disabilities.

“This fundraising for us is crucial, to keep those programs going, in particular our art program, as well as our rep payee service that helps individuals in the community who are living on their own and just need help managing their money,” said The Arc’s executive director, Amy Newell.

The Arc is holding a silent auction until 10 p.m. tonight.