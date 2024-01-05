ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers of Rockford’s “Stroll on State” Christmas bash is asking for volunteers to help take down decorations downtown on Saturday.

Christmas lights, ornaments, and the City of Rockford Christmas Tree all need to come down and volunteers are being asked to help put everything “back in the box” over two shifts on January 6th.

Those shifts will be 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Volunteers can sign up to help during one or both shifts.

Volunteers should meet at Santa’s Stroll Workshop, located at 310 South Winnebago Street