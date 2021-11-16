Rockford’s Christmas Tree brings holiday spirit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Christmas Tree is nestled in Davis Park.

The blue spruce will serve as a main focal point during “Stroll on State,” after it was uprooted from its former home near Rock Valley College. It was donated by a local family with a passion for the holiday spirit that spans generations.

The sounds of chainsaws were heard Tuesday morning as the City of Rockford harvested the tree from the Guarino family’s yard. They said this particular tree is special for them.

“We moved here in 1990, and the tree was birthed here in 1995,” Sherry Guarino said.

Standing at 40 feet, the blue spruce was chosen from over 25 applicants.

“It’s the size for one thing and how tall it is, and for where its going to be in Davis Park, we wanted something that was super tall, and it’s very full, and we think it’s going to look very lovely once it’s decorated this weekend,” said Julie Huber, the Destination Development Operations Manager for RACVB.

“Every Christmas, I would decorate that thing and spiral lights going around it, and it got taller and taller, and we got the extra ladder out,” said Phil Guarino. “It finally got so high up I couldn’t do it anymore.”

The Guarino’s said they always feel the Christmas spirit in their household, and are excited to share it with the community.

“Mom and Dad both really enjoyed Christmas, and she decorated and always liked everything, and we carry on the same tradition for Christmas too, and I thought this is about the time we share it with the population,” Phil said.

Phil wanted to honor his mother, while at the same time create new traditions for their family.

“We came here in the early 70’s and then in the 80’s his parents came,” Sherry said. “Now we got two generations, we raised our kids here, which is a third generation, and now we’re sharing it with the 4th, so we’re really thrilled to do this.”