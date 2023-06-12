ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A blighted building in Rockford is no more.

A 100-plus year-old building was taken down, which turned out to be a watch party for former students. While they were saddened by the tumbling structure, many were joyful to have a reason to catch up with some old friends.

For the first time since 1894, Church School will not be standing on Rockford’s Blaisdell Street.

“It was just a nice neighborhood back then,” said Jim Millard, Class of 1976. “My sister and I are kind of sentimental about things, so we knew we just thought we come out here and grab a couple bricks.”

“We’re sad, but a lot of us know it’s time. It has to happen,” added Bonnie Birkett, student in the 60s. “It’s unfortunately the powers that be let it get to this point, and that is what makes us angry, cause that school was beautiful inside and out.”

The school shut down in 1993, and it had deteriorated since then. After being abandoned for many years, a string of vandalism started to pick up, including the most recent report of a fire set back in May.

The City plans to make it a green space once the demolition is complete. Andrea Hamberlin has lived in the area for 35 years, and she is happy that the change is coming.

“We need it here,” she said. “You know, we’re trying our very best, I think, to try to keep up with the neighborhood. At least, you know, a good portion of us are, and it it’s just sad to see that sitting here amongst our hard work.”

Birkett runs the school’s Facebook page, which brings together familiar faces. She said that Monday was sad for her, to see the building drop, but is excited to have a reason to reconnect with so many old friends.

“Maybe we’ll have a get together with whoever wants to down the road, or I’m just, I like to connect people. I like to help,” Birkett said. “And, you know, we got a heart and it doesn’t have to die. Even though it’s going to be gone, we can keep it alive.”

Bricks from the rubble of the building will be available for former students on Tuesday.