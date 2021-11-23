Rockford’s City First Church hosts turkey giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Family chefs are making last minute grocery trips ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, and at the same time, a Rockford church is making sure everyone has the chance to carve a turkey.

City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd, handed out more than 250 meal kits, complete with a bird, fresh produce and other seasonal fixings.

This is far from the first time the congregation has handed out groceries. City First has partnered with Northern Illinois Food Bank 19 times since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Leaders said it is an honor to make an impact.

“Whenever people are going through a hard time, we all have to rally together, and as a church, we want to continue to bring hope however we can,” said Executive Pastor Lisa Seaton. “So, this is a practical way that we can bring hope, that we can bring health in Jesus’ name.”

City First is planning another food giveaway ahead of Christmas.