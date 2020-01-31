Rockford’s City First Church to host prom night for people with special needs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church announced Friday that they will host Night to Shine, a prom night for people with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

City First will be one of 700 churches around the country participating in the event globally, on Friday, February 7th, 2020.

Night to Shine is open to people with special needs 14 years of age or older.

Each guest will receive a red carpet welcoming, complete with hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, a catered dinner, karaoke, dancing and more.

“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the Church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs. I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us! Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The foundation has committed nearly $3.5 million in financial assistance to support churches hosting the event.

City First Church is located at 5950 Spring Creek Road. For more information on Night to Shine, click here.

