ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bing’s Drive-In, the classic Rockford drive-in restaurant formerly located on S. Main Street is returning — as a food truck.

The original 50’s-style restaurant, at 3613 S. Main Street, was sold in 2020 to the owners of Salamone’s Italian Restaurant in Cherry Valley after the Gasparini family announced they were selling the business.

The new owners said at the time that they were expecting to renovate and reopen it with a hybrid menu, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to re-evaluate. The site then became a Betsy’s Slots video gambling location.

According to its Facebook page, the new food truck will utilize the original recipes of the original drive-in.

“We are using the same recipes from 1952 that our grandparents used! We will have some of your favorite menu items! The coleslaw will still be hand chopped! We will have chili dogs and a BBQ sandwich (sloppy joe). We will have burgers at times, which will include the Tomato Burger!!! Also give the Italian Beef a try it’s a delicious sandwich that comes with peppers onions and mozzarella cheese!!” the business wrote.

The food truck is expected to debut at the Boone County Fair, beginning on August 8th.