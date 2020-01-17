Rockford’s Collins Aerospace signs $320 million deal with NASA for moon missions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford workers at Collins Aerospace are over the moon with Thursday’s announcement about their latest project.

NASA’s Artemis missions will land explorers back on the Moon by 2024, via the Orion spacecraft.

Collins Aerospace just signed a $320 million deal to provide subsystems for the Orion fleet, including environmental controls, life support, power and waste management.

The work on those systems will happen at four different Collins Aerospace locations, including Rockford.

In 2018, UTC Aerospace merged with Rockwell Collins to form Collins Aerospace.

