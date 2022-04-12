ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Rolling Green was not the only neighborhood group to come together Tuesday evening to learn about safety. Coronado Haskell-area residents did so as well.

Everyone who attended was gifted a “safety screamer,” and they can get pretty loud. They are are meant to bring attention to residents in a time of need, but the main focus of Tuesday’s meeting was home security.

“Some areas look kind of sketchy,” said Rockford resident Sean McDade.

McDade is a resident of the Coronado Haskell neighborhood. He and his wife attended the personal safety night hosted by Jeremiah Development.

“Sometimes I’m at work and my wife’s home by herself, or sometimes it’s the other way around,” McDade said. “You never know what might happen, so it’s always good to have some knowledge on how to keep yourself safe.”

McDade said that, before the meeting, they did not really mingle with neighbors in hopes that staying away would trouble away. However, Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Joel Givens said that neighborly relationships are what makes the community stronger.

“This area is a fairly safe area,” Givens said. “Why is it safe? Because we have residents here that speak to each other, they talk to each other.”

Residents received tips on how to make their homes less welcoming for criminals. Givens said that having appropriate lighting and trimmed landscaping, for example, can mall all the difference.

“Making sure that when you pull up into your driveway or pull up near your home, when you exit your car, making sure that you look around to make sure no one has walked up on you,” Givens said.

The bigger lesson was how police interact with the public.

“In the society we live in these days, you cannot do anything without police,” McDade said. “They pretty much are the ones that are the backbone of safety when it comes to society, in my opinion.”

Jeremiah Development said that it plans on doing more events like this in the future.