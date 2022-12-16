ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center has been ranked as one of the world’s top venues in a new report from Pollstar.

The historic Coronado, located at 314 N. Main Street, ranked #133 worldwide on the list of Top 200 Auditorium/Theater Venues based on worldwide ticket sales, and #107th in the United States.

Pollstar is a trade publication for the concert and live music industry.

“Thank you for coming back to live shows and making us better than ever!” the Coronado said on Twitter.

Upcoming musical performances at the Coronado include Clint Black on December 18th; Tracy Lawrence on February 16th, 2023; Buddy Guy on February 17th, 2023; and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on March 12th, 2023.