ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the first time in it’s history, the Coronado Performing Arts Center is turning a profit.

“We’re extremely happy about that,” said Doug Johnson, assistant general manager of ASM Rockford. “It’s a challenge to keep at that level.”

Last year, the Coronado Performing Arts Center generated over one million dollars in profit, and they’re projecting to increase that by almost 50% more this year.

Both the Coronado and BMO Centers are setting record income numbers. That means more money for the city.

It’s exciting news. And again, that’s the result of this management company and they keep the numbers. We’re so glad that they’re that they’re actually telling their story out there, their great success,” said Beth Howard, executive director of the Friends of the Coronado. “And we’re just back here cheerleading them on and as well trying to keep up with you know, million audiences coming through since just this 20 years. It’s really this team effort for us.”

The Coronado has come a long way. In 2012, the theatre made under $500,000, and revenue dropped during the pandemic.

“We’re just hoping that this continue to be the star of everybody’s eye in Rockford, Illinois,” said Howard. “We work so hard to make sure everybody has a chance to get in here.”

Both Howard and Johnson say it’s all about bringing joy and togetherness to the community.

“What I see for the future, what I want to happen, is more people,” said Johnson. “So I need you to come to a few shows and enjoy the Coronado and the BMO Center.”