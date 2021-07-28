Rockford’s Coronado Theatre poised for a post-COVID comeback

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) says its expecting lots of activity downtown once the historic Coronado Theatre reopens.

Crews are busy preparing for upcoming shows, including “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo, comedian Kevin James, Peppa Pig Live, Boz Scaggs, Gabriel Iglasias, Chicago, and Jim Brickman.

“We currently have 22 shows on sale right now in the Coronado, 9 of them are in October and 7 are in November. So, you see the need to start ramping up and get ready to open the Coronado,” said RAVE’s interim general manager, Gretchen Gilmore.

The Coronado’s marquee is in the process of undergoing a facelift. It’s set to get a fresh coat of paint and new LED bulbs.

Tickets for the Coronado performances are available here.