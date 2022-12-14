ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A longtime staple in Rockford is now closing completely.

Crimson Ridge said that it would stay open as a florist, but it will now shut all of its doors. The owner decided to semi-retire back in August, so it would revert back to a full-time florist instead of a gift shop, just like how it started 27 years ago.

Fast forward to Wednesday and instead, the store will close the florist as well. They posted on Facebook that the second round of goodbyes will begin on December 26.