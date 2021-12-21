Rockford’s Crisis Co-Response Team helps keep people with mental health issues out of jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pilot program that aims to give individuals with behavioral health issues resources, and keep them out of jail, saw success.

Rockford’s Crisis Co-Response Team, CCRT, was formed a little over a year ago. Rosecrance representatives respond to calls with first responders where the person involved could benefit from mental health help. If a team member is not available at the time of the call, they will follow up with that person.

The group has responded to 1,800 calls so far, and have assisted more than 1,100 people.

“Our biggest goal is to continue to get our name out there so people understand that there is a co-responder team out there,” said Craig Stallings, Regional Vice President of Operations for Rosecrance. “And, if there is a need, certainly reach out to us and we can be able to direct where the best place is to provide intervention.”

The CCRT is funded by the Winnebago County Health Board and recently hired on more staff to be able to expand to two shifts.