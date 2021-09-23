Rockford’s Culture Shock celebrates 15th anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford business celebrates 15 years by thanking the community.

Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St, opened in 2006. Lauren and Skyler Davis own the shop, and they emphasize buying local.

Culture Shock will throw a party to celebrate their anniversary of Saturday. There will bs DJs, a food truck, Velvet Robot Coffee and of course a sale.

“After 15 years, we are just so thankful to the Rockford, Illinois area, the community for supporting a store like ours, supporting something that’s really unique and makes the whole Winnebago County area not just a cookie cutter place,” said Lauren Davis. “We love that people love buying local here in the Rockford area, and we support them buying local at all local businesses.”

Culture Shock’s shelves highlight more than 40 local companies.

