ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Discovery Center has opened a winter wonderland.

Kids can have all the winter fun without facing the cold temperatures. Residents can show off their skills on the new indoor sock skating rink and create holiday crafts based on cultures around the world.

This bonus exhibit is special for the winter break.

“We’re always looking to have something a little extra during the winter. Holiday season we know is hard having kids off school and kind of stuck at home and cooped up, especially when the weather’s not so great,” said Andrea Vesecky, early childhood coordinator at Discovery Center. “So, you can come enjoy the Discovery Center that you already know and love, but this is kind of something extra bonus you can do that maybe you haven’t seen or done before.”

The “Winter Wonderland” exhibit will be open until December 23 before opening again from December 26-30.