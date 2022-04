ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One place to visit in Rockford is expanding its hours.

The Discovery Center is eliminating its timed sessions starting Wednesday. This means that guests can show up anytime and play in the museum as long as they want. The center also had temporary hours during COVID-19, but that are going away on Wednesday as well.

Residents can still buy their tickets in advance, but they are not required to do so.