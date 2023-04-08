ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was a beautiful day for a giant egg hunt.

Kids got to explore the grounds of Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum to search for 10,000 hidden eggs filled with treats. Participants aged 1-9 were divided into different age groups with a hunt time.

The “Egg-stravaganza” was fun for the whole family. Even the volunteers enjoyed getting to hide thousands of eggs.

The museum said that it was all about making family memories together.

“Hopefully today, kids and families are making memories that they’ll have for a long time of that day at Discovery Center, where the weather was just perfect, and we found eggs and we laughed, and we had fun and we made some crafts,” said Mike Rathbun, associate director of the Discovery Center Museum. “So, we’re really hoping the memories are made today at the Discovery Center.”

The “Egg-stravaganza” takes nearly a year to plan.