ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Earth Day” might have been on Friday, but that did not stop a stateline center from celebrating on Saturday.

The Discovery Center, 711 N. Main St., held “Earth Day, the Dairy Way at Discovery Center.” Local farmers and representatives from Midwest Dairy and the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau had hands-on activites for guests. Their goal was to introduce them to how farmers use sustainability to help take care of the Earth.

Children could meet a real calf, play dairy trivia “Plinko” and make butter. There was also a gallery where guests could milk cows, operate a combine and climb aboard a real tractor.

“I hope people take away that dairy farmers are people too and that we’re working to build trust with you, and that we understand your concerns that you have had before and that we want to work to remedy some of those things about what we are doing to change things, and that milk is really good for you,” said Madelyn Hartrim-Lowe, an Illinois State Dairy Ambassador.