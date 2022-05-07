ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Trainers and their horses finished the fastest two minutes in sports on Saturday.

In the biggest upset in the history of the event, 80-1 odds “Rich Strike” won the Kentucky Derby as many in Rockford watched on at Don Carter Lanes. The Derby party has been going on for more than a decade, but this was the first one with Club Hawthorn doing off-track betting.

Organizers said that they expected about 3,000 people Saturday. Those numbers were much higher than the last few years during COVID-19.

“The groups are bigger,” said Jamey Funk, bar manager at Don Carter Lanes. “You’re seeing it more compared to the previous couple of years. They were coming two or three people together in a group. Now you’ve got groups of 12 and 15 for reservations, so it’s nice to see we’re back to normal and you know, come out and celebrate.”

Just because the Derby was over did not mean the party was. It went until 9 p.m. All moms can bowl for free at Don Carter Lanes on Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day.