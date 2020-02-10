Rockford’s downtown named one of 17 ‘making a comeback’ nationwide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford placed at #2 on a list of 17 U.S. cities staging a comeback, as rated by BobVila.com.

Here’s what the online magazine, named for This Old House host and DIY’er Bob Vila, had to say about Rockford:

“How do you salvage city pride? By resurrecting and repurposing legacy buildings, thereby revitalizing the face—and spirit—of a downtown. The 20th century manufacturing hub of Rockford, Illinois, once known for its knitting and screw-making industries, is making a comeback thanks to private investment and state-run tax breaks that offer a 25 percent credit for renewal projects that qualify.”

