ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford area’s first farmer’s market of the season is set to kick off in less than 24 hours.

Wednesday is the opening day of the Edgebrook Farmer’s Market. It will feature locally grown produce, baked goods and other items. Organizers said that the shopping experience will look more like normal this year because COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place.

That means that vendors will be closer together and no masks will be needed.

“We are thrilled that the farmer’s market is back this year,” said Sandy Dingus, marketing and special events coordinator of Edgebrook Shopping Center. “We are the first one in the area to open for the season and we look forward to seeing our market friends, meeting new vendors, and buying from the vendors we trust and we know grow high quality fruit and vegetables.”

Edgebrook’s weekly farmer’s market will run every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 26.