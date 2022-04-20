ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford building is now considered one of the most endangered historic landmarks in the state.

The former Elks Lodge, 210 W. Jefferson St., was built in 1912. It was used as a community space for decades, but has sat vacant since 1990. Landmarks Illinois added the building to its “Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois” on Wednesday, saying that the current owner has let the building fall into disrepair.

The plan was to turn it into an event space, but that never happened. A judge ordered the owner to demolish the building, worrying about safety hazards like falling bricks.

The owner does not have the money to do this, however.

The city said that they can move forward on its own if the owner fails to demolish the building. Both sides are due back in court next week.