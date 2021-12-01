Rockford’s Emily Bear named one of Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recognition keeps rolling in for Rockford native Emily Bear.

Forbes Magazine named Bear as one of the 30 most influential people under the age of 30. Bear shares the honor with her TikTok composing partner Abigail Barlow.

The duo created “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” as well as several songs that went viral on TikTok.

Bear has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and has also developed music for several films.

According to Forbes, Bear and Barlow are working on a Broadway show and a couple of movies.