ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence opened the doors of Rockford’s Family Peace Center three years ago.

It was created to serve victims of interpersonal violence. The office followed survivors’ lead and listened to their voices to learn what they needed.

These survivors were courageously a part of this work that has changed lives.

“Men, women, children, non-binary, transgendered, we do not discriminate,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. “If you are a human being in need of help, we are here for you.”

The center is a light for many during their darkest times.

“We did open in the middle of the pandemic, but we opened and we’re so grateful that we did, because if we had waited, we just think about those, of those people who called the very first day at 8 a.m.,” Cacciapaglia said. “Our phone rang, and it’s never stopped.”

There are 34 on-site partners, from counseling services to legal resources, and it is all under one roof. The center would not have opened as quickly as it did without the passion of the people who created it.

“This work is about love,” Cacciapaglia said. “It’s about love for our community, it’s about love for our families and about love for one another, and these survivors really stand out to me as people who have faced the most darkest, challenging times that any of us could imagine, and they have come through it and looked back and said, ‘I’m going to give back.'”

Violence is a crime that does not discriminate, and that is seen in every ward of the city.

“We see survivors who make upwards of six figures on their own, and we see survivors who make less than $20,000 a year on their own and everyone in between,” Cacciapaglia said. “The access to resources for someone trying to recover from this violence is what looks different.”

The Family Peace Center hopes to rebuild a system that serves survivors and transforms the community. A board in the kitchen reminds them of the little steps that they are taking to get there.

“A survivor felt safe in their home for the first time in three months. Survivor applied for and received a job, and these are the moments that we are there for,” Cacciapaglia said. “And again, it’s them doing it. Our simple job is shining a light on the pathway to.”

The Family Peace Center is excited for improvements. One focus is on expanding their space to better serve their clients.