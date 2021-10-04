Rockford’s Family Peace Center receives federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s Family Peace Center continues to expand.

The resource center was recently awarded with nearly half a million dollars in federal funding, which the city said is enough money to keep the center going for three years.

Funding came from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Officer on Violence Against Women. Family Peace Center leaders said that they will now be able to focus on enhancing victim safety, strengthening victims services and expanding operations support.

Since the center opened in 2020, more than 525 survivors have found help.