Rockford’s federal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. District Courthouse in Rockford will remain closed through May 20th after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said the person worked on many floors of the Stanley J. Roszkowski Courthouse, and a contractor will be hired to come in and sanitize the building.

Judge Pallmeyer said anyone who has been in the courthouse over the last 10 days should remain home and practice social distancing for 14 days.

No staff members or members of the public will be admitted into the building until May 20th.

