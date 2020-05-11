Rockford’s Festa Italiana canceled over pandemic concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Greater Rockford Italian American Association announced the cancellation of several 2020 events on Monday, including Festa Italiana, The Women’s Italian Golf Outing, and the Men’s Italian Open.

On Facebook, the group said, “The safety of our community, volunteers, and our attendees is our highest priority. With the slated re-opening of Illinois plan in place, even in Phase 4, there are no gatherings of more than 50 people allowed.

“We are very grateful to our many volunteers, sponsors, and all those who attend our events! Thank you for your continued support in our efforts to raise funds for our K-12 Scholarships. We look forward to seeing you next year and we wish you all the best during this uncertain time!”

