Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ expands schedule to keep up with demand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With one week to go until Christmas, Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” announced it is expanding it’s schedule to run for the next ten nights straight.

This will be the first time in 20 years the lights have been switched on at Sinnissippi Park during the week.

Visitors have been urged to be patient and expect a wait, as turnout has been great this year and it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to see the displays throughout the park.

Organizers said they expanded the hours so as many families as possible can experience the yearly tradition.

“It’s an event that’s for our community, by our community. We’re 100% sustained by donations and sponsorships, mostly donations,” said co-chairman Ted O’Donnell. “We’re just gonna keep constantly keep moving forward, because that’s what our community needs and as long as everybody keeps supporting us, we’ll keep working hard.”

The lights will turn on at 5 p.m. There’s no cost to enjoy the show, but organizers say donations are accepted.

MORE HEADLINES: