ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Christmas staple announced dates for this year.

The “Festival of Lights” will kick off the day after Thanksgiving at Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N 2nd St.

Displays will turn on at 5 p.m. and get unplugged at 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights until December 19. Attendees will be able to drive past the decorations all week, leading up to Christmas Eve.

That is when the lights will stay on all day and night.