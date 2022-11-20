ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will light up for the holidays after everyone’s Thanksgiving leftovers are put away Friday.

“Festival of Lights” in Sinnissippi Park is back for its 33rd year. The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year, but it is boasting over 100 this year, including 15 brand new ones.

Ted O’Donnell, organizer of Festival of Lights, was stringing strands of lights onto the displays on Friday. He said the reason they are able to keep it up and add new features is all thanks to donations.

“We are 100% for the community, funded by the community event. So, all the displays you can see are rented and those monies come in to help us keep buying new displays and of course we are free. We don’t want to charge people to come through, but we do ask for donations,” O’Donnell said. “There is a donation booth here in the center of the park and you can also donate online, and that helps us keep this event going every year for our community to enjoy.”

Eyewitness News is a proud partner of “Festival of Lights,” and one of the new displays this year is a special Eyewitness News one. The lights will be switched on at 5 p.m. Friday. A full schedule for the event can be found here.