ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season.

The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted.

There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as local businesses sponsor new displays.

Last year’s “Festival of Lights” set a new attendance record. More than 105,000 people took in the sights.

Eyewitness News is the official TV sponsor for this year’s festival.