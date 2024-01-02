ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Christmasime “Festival of Lights” display in Sinnissippi Park attracted more than 126,000 people this year, setting a new attendance record.

According to Festival of Lights organizers, 42,298 cars went through the lighted displays. The event used an average of 3 people per car to calculate a final total of 126,894.

The prior record was held in 2022 when 105,150 people went through the exhibit.

The free event takes place annually at Sinnissippi Park, at 1401 North 2nd Street, and operates on donations.

The tradition has been in the stateline since 1989.

The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year but now boasts over 100.