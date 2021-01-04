Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ shatters attendance records this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” at Sinnissippi Park broke 31 years of attendance records for its 2020 season, according to festival organizers.

A record 103,5600 people visited the holiday display in 2020, according to festival chairmen Ted O’Donnell and Tom Luepkes.

The free drive-thru features dozens of lighted displays. Visitors are not required to wear a mask itf they remain in their car.

“It’s an event that’s for our community, by our community. We’re 100% sustained by donations and sponsorships, mostly donations,” said O’Donnell. “We’re just gonna keep constantly keep moving forward, because that’s what our community needs and as long as everybody keeps supporting us, we’ll keep working hard.”

This year, the festival remained open each night between Christmas and New Years to keep up with demand.

MORE HEADLINES: