Rockford’s Fire Dept. Coffee settles logo lawsuit with Chicago Fire Dept.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire Department Coffee, the locally run company which donates a portion of its proceeds to a different military and first responder charities, announced Wednesday that it had settled a lawsuit with the Chicago Fire Department over logo infringement.

The City of Chicago sued Fire Department Coffee for trademark infringement, claiming the coffee company ripped off the logo of the Chicago Fire Department.

In tge lawsuit, the City alleged that Fire Department Coffee’s logo, which consists of a red stylized monogram of superimposed or intertwined letters F,D, and C, could create confusion with customers, leading them to believe that Chicago has endorsed or sponsored the product.

According to the lawsuit, the City says it used the CFD logo starting in January 1949, and registered it as a trademark in 2006.

The City of Chicago alleged that the company ignored a cease and desist letter from April 2019.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Fire Department Coffee defended its logo, saying, “Fire Department Coffee pursued all of the correct legal channels and secured an approved, registered trademark for our current Fire Department Coffee logo. Our company, which is founded and operated by firefighters, is reflected in our logo, a style that is used by fire departments across the nation.”

As part of the settlement, Fire Department Coffee’s name will stay the same, but it will be transitioning to a newly-designed logo over the next several months.

“While we don’t believe there was any wrongdoing on our part in creating our original Fire Department Coffee logo, we were able to resolve this lawsuit quickly and amicably, in conjunction with our plan to transition to a newly designed logo,” said Fire Department Coffee Owner, Luke Schneider. “We’re proud to be Rockford firefighters who make quality coffee that supports first responders, and this settlement allows us to continue to focus our energy on our business and its mission.”

Fire Department Coffee was founded by Schneider and retired Chicago fire captain Dave McWilliams in 2016.

The company donates a portion of its proceeds to a different military and first responder charities every month.