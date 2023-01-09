ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Family Planning Center has officially opened for business, becoming the first abortion clinic in the city since 2012.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade, Dr. Dennis Christensen purchased a former acupuncture facility at 611 Auburn Street.

Abortion is now illegal in Wisconsin and surrounding states. Gov. JB Pritzker declared Illinois a pro-choice state, causing patients from neighboring states to come to Illinois for an abortion.

Christensen — previously operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway, which closed in 2012 —told Eyewitness News the clinic will initially begin by prescribing medication that can medically induce an abortion.

Christensen also purchased the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive.

An pro-life activist group called the Rockford Family Initiative has previously organized protests at both facilities.