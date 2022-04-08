ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After more than a year-long delay, a Rockford eyesore will finally come down.

The partially demolished structure, at 2500 N. Main Street, was destroyed in a massive fire on October 24th, 2020.

Lawrence Vieau, 49, and Sean Haug, 42, were charged with starting the fire.

A dispute between the building’s insurance company and the owner delayed further cleanup, and the City of Rockford sued both sides to get the site cleared.

The City has now scheduled demolition to begin on April 18th.

“During my time in office, I have made fighting blight a high priority. Reducing blight in our community helps to increase property values, reduce crime and strengthen neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “Unfortunately, it’s not an easy or quick task to go through the court system to hold business owners and insurance companies accountable for demolition of their properties. However, our Legal and Community Development departments have done an exceptional job getting it accomplished, including the demolitions of larger industrial and commercial buildings such as the Essex plant, Magna, and the former nursing home on N. Main Street, as well as dozens of dilapidated houses in residential neighborhoods.”

The demolition will cost more than $270,000 but McNamara says no tax dollars will be used.