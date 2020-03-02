Rockford’s Granite City restaurant closes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Granite City Brewery has closed its Rockford location at CherryVale Mall.
The restaurant, located at 7144 Harrison Avenue, was listed as Permanently Closed on Google Maps as of Monday morning, and the location is no longer listed on the company’s website.
