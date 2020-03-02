Rockford’s Granite City restaurant closes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Google Maps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Granite City Brewery has closed its Rockford location at CherryVale Mall.

The restaurant, located at 7144 Harrison Avenue, was listed as Permanently Closed on Google Maps as of Monday morning, and the location is no longer listed on the company’s website.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong