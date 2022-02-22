ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline business is relocating.

Guler Appliance Company in the Midtown district is moving to Rockford’s Miracle Mile. The family owned business has been in Rockford since the early 1930’s. Dale Johnson, president of the Guler Appliance Company, said that booming sales has created a need for more space, but saying goodbye to their Midtown location and its history is not easy.

“Being third generation, I have mixed emotions,” Johnson said.

It is out with the old and in with the new, as the Rockford business is moving after 86 years.

“We are looking for new beginnings for Rockford, to serve them with their appliance needs and other products that we’ll be carrying as well,” Johnson said.

The new Miracle Mile location is only about three miles away from the one in Midtown, but the move is still bittersweet, according to Johnson.

“Thinking about my grandparents and aunts and uncles who worked and sweated here for many years, but I think they’d be proud of what we’re doing,” he said.

Guler remains family owned, passed down from Andrew Guler, Johnson’s grandfather. The new chapter for the appliance company offers nearly triple the amount of space, which Johnson said is perfect for their growing business, which saw an increase in sales during the pandemic.

“We are kind of unusual in that it’s been very positive for our industry as a whole,” Johnson said.

Sales at Guler’s have nearly tripled since the start of the pandemic, according to Johnson.

“The thing is, people have been home, they’ve been using their appliances more, which in turn makes them break down more,” he said. “Besides stimulus money and then people having extra money to spend rather than going on trips, they’ve purchased home furnishings.”

Johnson said that he is excited to keep the family name where the business began.

“I’ve been here 60 years and some other family members have as well,” Johnson said. “So yes, we love supporting local and that’s our philosophy.”

Guler’s new location is expected to open in June, and the company is currently in the process of selling the three-story building on 7th Street.