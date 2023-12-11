ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was another chance to buy holiday gifts and support local businesses during Rockford’s annual homemade market.

Jewelry, art, clothing and much more were all for sale at the market, located at Prairie Street Brewery, and people packed the place to check out 60 vendors selling their handmade wares.

“It is our biggest one yet, right when the doors open,” said event manager Megan Davis. “I mean, it was just a big, big crowd holiday season.”

Davis adds that the market comes during a crucial stretch for small business sales.

“This is a big shopping time of the year. So I know a lot of businesses are having problems, you know, competing with the big names out there trying to get their name out there. So we do have the opportunity for people to just be here and promote themselves. Get the word out.”

Vendor Laura Zepeda says the market gives exposure to her business while creating a sense of community among the entrepreneurs.

“We become family as a vendor. We all become family. We get to see and meet not just vendors, but everyone in the community and outside of our community that enjoys our items,” Zepeda said. “Our handmade jewelry… or whatever it is that is here. Everyone gets to enjoy it.”

Davis says they hope to continue the market for years to come.

“I love seeing all these shoppers, you know, giving us a chance to help them out by, you know, getting their name out there. And I think as long as we just keep having successful years, then we can keep growing and growing. Like I said, this is the biggest year that we’ve had so far. So next year could be bigger.”