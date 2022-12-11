ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday.

Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more.

Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the community come together.

“I’m glad that everybody’s out and able to be together. I think that we all really needed that,” said Danielle Teslow, director of events. “We definitely missed that, so I feel great. I feel a lot of positive energy and people are just happy to be out and about again with each other.”

There was also food and drinks, plus an appearance by Santa.