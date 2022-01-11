Rockford’s Hard Rock casino earns $8.4 million in first two months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino brought in $4.3 million in December, higher than it’s November earnings of $4.1 million, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Of December’s totals, $511,000 will go to state taxes and $255,400 to local taxes.

The casino opened its doors to the public November 10.

The city said that a portion of the $1.5 million annually will go towards Rockford Promise, which gives RPS 205 students the opportunity to further their education without financial burdens.

Hard Rock has hired nearly 300 employees so far, and all of them have been approved by the Illinois Gaming Board.

The casino will remain in operation for 2 years during the construction of the full Hard Rock Casino Rockford, which will be built on the site of the former Clock Tower Resort on E. State Street.