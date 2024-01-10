ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act had record earnings in 2023, bringing in more than $69 million.

According to a new report from the Illinois Gaming Board, the casino made $3.6 million on new table games that were introduced earlier in the year.

The bulk of the money, more than $65 million, came from slot machine earnings.

The State of Illinois will take nearly $12 million of that revenue, with the City of Rockford collecting just over $4 million.

Some of Rockford’s take will go to fund the Rockford Promise scholarship program, which sends Rockford Public School students to Rock Valley College, Rockford University, or Northern Illinois University, for free.

2023 was the casino’s second year of operation. The Gaming Board’s report showed that 613,000 visited last year, besting 2022’s 463,000 and $55 million annual haul, an increase of 26%.

Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford is still underway, with an expected opening date around Labor Day 2024.