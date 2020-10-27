Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino on gaming board agenda this Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The deadline is fast approaching for the Illinois Gaming Board to make a decision to approve or deny Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino.

The gaming board has scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Thursday, which is one day after the one year deadline to reach a decision.

Several other casino licenses are also on the agenda, including casinos in Waukegan, south suburban Chicago and Williamson County.

The Illinois Gaming Board has one year from the license application submission date to approve or deny the license at a public meeting. The Hard Rock application was submitted October 28th, 2019.

If the gaming board doesn’t meet the deadline, it can call a special public meeting or give a written reason for an extension, and when it expects to have a decision.

Due to COVID-19, a public meeting has not been held this year, and Thursday’s meeting will be virtual.

If the license is approved, construction can begin at both the casino’s permanent location, on the former Clock Tower Resort property on E. State Street, and the temporary facility at Giovanni’s on N. Bell School Road.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

