ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino is preparing for its groundbreaking.

There has been a bit of a delay in getting going on the permanent site at the old Clock Tower, but it will reportedly happen this summer. The temporary site is meanwhile outpacing other Illinois casinos.

Nearly 40,000 people walked through the doors in April, and the casino took in just over $5 million. Nearly $300,000 will go to the City of Rockford.